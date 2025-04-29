UBTH doctor shot dead

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Public Relations Officer of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Joshua Uwaila on behalf of the management of the hospital, on Tuesday confirmed the killing of one of its physiotherapists , identified as Dr Alex Ogunniyi.

Uwaila said that the management of the hospital has written to the Edo State Police Command and copied the Department of State Service to investigate and arrest the killers of Ogunniyi as he said that Ogunniyi was killed last Friday on his way to having his lunch in one eatery behind the hospital.

Uwaibi said, “A physiotherapist with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital was shot dead on Friday while on the way to have his lunch.

“It was gathered that a vehicle was chasing another. The one behind was shooting at the one in front and a stray bullet hit the deceased in the neck. He was taken to the Accident and Emergency department but he didn’t make it.

“We have written to the Edo Police Command and copied the DSS calling for investigation and the need to bring the killers to justice.”

The development led to some health workers protesting the gruesome killing of their colleague.