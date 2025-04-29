Two vigilantes crushed to death by trailer in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – TWO members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) on Tuesday in Benin City were crushed to death by a truck along the Benin–Lagos Expressway, Ugbowo, in front of the University of Benin.

One of the deceased was identified as Mustapha through his identity card, and the other had their head crushed. They were said to be riding a motorcycle when they were run over by the trailer, which sped off after the accident.

A hawker who witnessed the incident, said it happened in a flash as it was not clear whether the men of the vigilante were trying to stop the trailer when the accident happened.

He said: “No one could say if the vigilantes were trying to stop the trailer when the accident happened. It is so sad that these men had to lose their lives in this manner.

“The accident happened all of a sudden. The trailer was on its way to Lagos, and before we realised what was happening, the men were lying on the road, lifeless with their heads crushed.”

But another witness said the two were first fell by a minibus before the oncoming trailer climbed them and continued its movement.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu confirmed the incident and said efforts were on to get more information from the Divisional Police Officers of the area, who are on official duty.