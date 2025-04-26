Two thirds of our communities under herdsmen’s control — Benue Royal Father

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Attacks by armed herdsmen in Benue state date back to 2011 when they invaded communities in Gwer West Local Government Area, which has since spread to about 20 out of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The incursions led to the sacking of several communities and the displacement of countless victims of the attacks. Presently, the dreaded armed marauders have succeeded in not only sacking these communities they have also occupied many of them while the locals are left languishing in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps spread across the state.

Speaking on the matter, the Ter Tyoshin, and Chairman of Gwer West Traditional Council, His Royal Highness, HRH Daniel Abomtse, stated that “these attacks started in 2011. And so far all the Districts of Gwer West have been occupied by armed herdsmen. The owners of the land have been sent packing and they are congealed in the headquarters of the Local Government. All of us are now in Naka. “In the communities the killer herdsmen are there, those that are rearing animals are there, those that are committing banditry and kidnappings are there.

“We cannot transverse Naka-Adoka road, same for Naka-Taraku road and of course Naka-Makurdi road is a no go area, it is a death trap.

“In Kwande LGA as we speak more than six districts are under siege. In Guma LGA it is a similar situation, out of the 10 districts none is left. In Makurdi that has 11 districts, it is only the metropolis that is left.

“In Logo most of the local governments have been taken over. Ukum Local Government Area is the hotbed of attacks. The surrounding communities of Otukpo local government are no longer safe, same with parts of Agatu and Apa council areas. So, out of the 23 LGAs of the state more than two thirds are gone. They are in the hands of the terrorists masquerading as herdsmen. There is an urgent need therefore to liberate these LGAs and the people. What we are facing in Benue is under-reported and it is not comparable to what happens in any other state, not even Borno state.”