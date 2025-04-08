Two injured as rival cult groups clash inside Osun Poly campus

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two persons were reported injured during a clash that ensued between two rival cult groups inside the campus of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

It was gathered that pandemonium broke out on the campus on Tuesday afternoon following a disagreement between two young men over a lady in the school.

The situation escalated following an intervention by supporters of the rival gang, during which a student was attacked with a cutlass while other students sustained various degrees of injuries in an attempt to run for safety.

Confirming the incident, the director of media and publicity of the school, Mr Fadeji Joseph, said the crisis was a result of disagreement over a girl between rival cult groups which later escalated on the campus, adding that only two persons were injured without any casualty contrary to the rumour that one person was killed.

His words, “It was true we had a crisis in the school earlier in the day. Two rival cult members had a disagreement over a girl, which led to a free-for-all among the two rival cult groups.

“In the process, one person was attacked with a cutlass and was wounded, while another lady was wounded while scampering for safety due to the situation. The two victims are at the hospital.

“The situation is now calm, as we have invited the police anti-cult unit and are presently on campus to restore peace and order, which is already in place. I am on the campus as I speak with you, and I am telling you the situation is under control.”