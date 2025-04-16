‘Truth or Dare’ game: FCT residents raise concern

Concerned Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed displeasure over the moral and cultural decline associated with the trendy ‘Truth or Dare’ game, particularly among young people.

The residents spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interview on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to them, although ‘Truth or Dare’ has been an age-long staple game for social interaction, among peers and relatives, it has seen an unwholesome resurgence among young people in recent times.

NAN reports that ‘Truth or Dare’ is a game played at social gatherings, where players choose to either answer a question truthfully or complete a daring challenge.

The game thrived among people of close social circles, where peer pressure, compromise and friendly competition heighten the fun.

Before now, most people preferred to play such a daring game with only relatives and those they had known for a long time, and were comfortable with.

Perhaps, this was due to the fact that secrets could be revealed during those games, and there was also the possibility that the game could get heated up.

Recently, the game has taken an unusual dimension in Nigeria, particularly among young people, under the guise of ‘catching cruise’ and unbridled desire for entertainment.

The once harmless game has now evolved into an instrument that activates decadence among peers, with dares now leading to situations where individuals feel pressured or forced into actions they wouldn’t otherwise choose.

In some reported cases, the game has been linked to situations where individuals have engaged in sexual and other immoral acts they later regretted, often influenced by alcohol or other substances.

The FCT residents expressed concerns that if the lewdness associated with ‘Truth or Dare’ game was not checked, it has the potential of normalising risky or inappropriate behavours that society hitherto frowns at.

They cited instances where the game was used to coerce or manipulate people into immoral acts, including a recent incidence involving Nigerian celebrity couple.

According them, a comedian and skit in an interview detailed how his wife allegedly participated in a “Truth or Dare” game with another actor, leading to a sexual encounter.

A corps member, who simply identify herself as Jane, narrated how she got entangled in the ‘truth or dare’ game that made her engaged in an amorous act.

According to her, she was in the university when she first played the game at a course mate’s birthday party, as someone said the party was getting bored and should be made interesting.

“Before then, I had never heard of the game but others were very interested and excited to play it,so I decided to play along, not to feel left out.

“The rules were that anyone that would not tell the “truth” or carry out a “dare” would have to drink some quantity of alcohol.

“When it got to my turn, I was told to kiss a guy, but I refused, and I was punished to drink some alcohol, which I did and began to feel tipsy.

“As the game continued, another guy was asked to kiss me and caress my breasts in the presence of everyone, and I initially refused but others pressured me to do it.

“I eventually allowed him to do it, but after the party, I started feeling guilty”, she said.

Jane noted that if it was in the social media age, pictures and videos from the act would have flooded the internet , which would hunt her for life.

She added that “something has to be done because our youths are doing crazy things under the influence of alcohol in the name of Truth or Dare.”

An upcoming singer, Martins J, lamented that if nothing was done to check the spate of acceptance of the game, it would end up making unsuspecting youths get heavily addicted to alcohol.

“I know of one babe that was asked to have a quickie in the toilet with a guy after she has taken alcohol very well because of the ‘Truth or Dare’, and she did it.

“ As the thing is going now, everybody is enjoying it as fun and cruise so there is no shame again, so I think people have to speak against it openly”, he said.

However, for Judith John, the game is for the ‘wild and daring’ and not for everyone.

“I think that 99 percent of individuals that are participating in ‘Truth or Dare’ already have an idea in their head to use it as a means to carry out immoral acts.

“This game is played at parties and clubs and all of that, so for me, I feel most of the time, people who play the game already know what they are going to carry out with it.

“Nobody can actually force you against what you have no premeditation to do”, she said.

Mrs Mabel Adebayo, a school teacher and mother of two, said everything about a game that influences or forces people to do things out of their will was inhuman.

She therefore advised parents and guardians to protect their wards against it, adding that the game was evil and has the potential of hardening a child’s conscience.

“You dare not mention that game in my house and at the school where I teach, because they have used it to turn innocent children into monsters”, she said.

Some Clerics who spoke with NAN said it was both morally and spiritually wrong to get people do what they would not have done with their clear eyes and senses.

Pastor Emmanuel Udeh said: “Truth or Dare game is a devilish game and no one with the fear of God should be involved, as it only brings moral compromise.

“If you look at it carefully, it is those vices such as drinking and other debauchery tendencies that brings the so called fun in the game.

“I think we all should speak against any activity, including a game,that can bring moral and spiritually decay to our society”, he said.

Mallam Shaibu Ibrahim , a Muslim, said: Anything at all that will lead you into temptation is forbidden in Islam.

“For instance, if I have friends that drink, and I have an intention of following them to the beer parlor without even wanting to drink is already a sin.

“Honestly in my opinion, this is not game but a device from the devil to destroy the youths, this game must not be encouraged at all because it causes more harm than good.”(