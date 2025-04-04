Trump presents ‘Gold Card’ for rich immigrants to U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 28: U.S. President Donald Trump announces that his administration has reached a deal with elite law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will host the swearing in of his former personal attorney and White House Presidential counselor Alina Habba as interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump has presented a “Gold Card” that would give rich immigrants the right to stay in the United States indefinitely.

“For 5 million dollars this could be yours,” he said on Thursday on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One.

Several videos published in the U.S. media showed Trump holding out the golden card to reporters, which also carries an image of his face.

He also referred to it as the “Trump card.”

The cards would probably come out in less than two weeks, he said.

Trump previously presented his plans for the card in February.

The programme may be intended to replace the previous EB5 investor visa and also opens up a path to citizenship.

The card is aimed at wealthy people and those with special skills whose benefactors – be they companies or individuals – are prepared to pay for their visa.