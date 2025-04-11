Troops storm Kankara forests, neutralize terrorists, rescue kidnapped victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

KATSINA — Troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, operating under Operation Fasan Yamma, launched a major assault on three notorious terrorist enclaves in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State on Friday. The operation targeted the Mununu, Bakkai, and Jekareda forests, resulting in the neutralization of several terrorists.

The ground operation, led by the brave soldiers of the 17 Brigade, was supported by air strikes from the Air Component of Operation Fasan Yamma. This coordinated assault led to the neutralization of numerous terrorists, significantly disrupting their activities in the region.

During the operation, several kidnapped victims managed to escape and were safely rescued by the ground troops, who escorted them to safety after completing their objectives.

Sources revealed that while the troops destroyed the terrorists’ camps and life support systems, they faced challenges reaching the Mununu enclave due to difficult terrain. However, the Bakkai and Jekareda camps were thoroughly dismantled.

Additionally, the troops recovered a number of logistics supplies, including AK-47 rifles, and destroyed all the equipment seized from the terrorists.

The Mununu, Bakkai, and Jekareda forests have long been known as strongholds for terrorists and kidnapping gangs, from which they have launched multiple attacks on citizens in Katsina State.