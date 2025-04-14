Troops rescue 16 kidnapped victims in Plateau 

Troops repel terrorist attack on Gov Zulum’s convoy

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have rescued 16 kidnapped victims in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of the operation disclosed this in a statement in Jos on Monday .

Zhakom said that the victims were rescued on Sunday night along Mangu-Jos road.

“Our troops have rescued 16 passengers kidnapped along Jos – Mangu road.

“The victims were rescued while troops were conducting an operation and discovered an empty vehicle abandoned by the roadside at Mararaban Kantoma in Mangu.

“The troops immediately searched the nearby bushes to trace the occupants of the vehicle suspected to have been kidnapped.

“On sighting the troops the kidnappers opened fire, but the troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower and forced them to abandon the victims and flee.

“Troops exploited the general area and rescued all the 16 abducted passengers, including 6 children,”he said.

Zhakom said that first aid was administered on some of the rescued victims who sustained minor injuries during the incident, and thereafter escorted by the troops to safer grounds.

He added that the victims later continued with their journey to Jos.