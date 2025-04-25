Troops neutralize over 100 terrorists, arrest 100 suspects, rescue 21 hostages — DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced major successes in its ongoing counter-terrorism and anti-oil theft operations across Nigeria, with over 100 terrorists neutralized, 100 suspects arrested, and 21 kidnapped victims rescued between April 17 and 25, 2025.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed the achievements in a statement on Friday, noting that coordinated offensives across the North East, North West, North Central, South South, and South East regions yielded substantial results.

“In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai launched aggressive offensives leading to the surrender of ISWAP/JAS elements and the elimination of dozens of terrorists,” Kangye said.

In the North West, troops under Operation Fagge Yamma neutralized several insurgents, arrested suspects, and rescued victims in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Katsina States.

Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke in the North Central zone also recorded significant success. Between April 18–22, troops acting on credible intelligence arrested over 37 criminal suspects in Plateau and Kaduna States.

In the South South, troops of Operation Delta Safe targeted illegal refining sites and oil theft networks, destroying equipment and seizing crude oil and petroleum products worth over ₦94 million.

“Recovered items included 62 crude oil cooking ovens, 71 dugout pits, 36 storage tanks, arms, ammunition, IEDs, and locally fabricated weapons,” Kangye added.

In the South East, troops under Operation Udoka carried out successful raids in Imo, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi States, killing terrorists, arresting suspects, and recovering arms and explosives. Notably, four kidnapped victims were rescued during these missions.

“Between April 18 and 22, troops made contact with terrorists in several communities, seizing weapons, mobile phones, motorcycles, and IEDs,” Kangye said.

He praised the bravery and resilience of Nigerian troops and urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security forces.