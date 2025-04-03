Troops eliminate 4 wanted terrorist commanders, capture leader Abdullahi Ali

…Arrests notorious gun runner Babangida and 5 others; foils oil theft worth over N7.4bn

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian military has announced the elimination of four notorious terrorist commanders and the capture of one wanted terrorist leader, Abdullahi Ali, with severe gunshot wounds during operations in the first quarter of 2025.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, confirmed that the four terrorist commanders killed include Abba Allai (aka Amirul Khalid of Alafa), Abdullahi (aka Honour), Jagaban, and Dan Danger. These leaders were killed during fighting operations with troops.

Alongside the neutralization of the terrorist commanders, several gun runners and logistics suppliers were arrested, including Alhaji Mansur Mohammed, Shehu Babangida, Sagi David, Blessing Paul, and Shuaibu Maji. The military emphasized that these efforts have created significant gaps in the leadership structures of Boko Haram (BHT), ISWAP, and JAS terrorists. This disruption has led to infighting within the factions, causing confusion among their ranks.

Major Gen. Kangye also highlighted the success of Operation Delta Safe, which foiled oil theft activities worth over N7.4 billion. This operation led to the seizure of 6,290,437 liters of stolen crude oil, 1,319,350 liters of illegally refined AGO, and other illegal fuel products. Additionally, 122 illegal refinery sites, 257 crude oil cooking ovens, and 192 boats were discovered and destroyed.

Other significant recoveries include a variety of arms, ammunition, IEDs, and vehicles. The military also confiscated over 90 vehicles used by criminals involved in the theft.

In the Northeast, troops of Operation Hadin Kai carried out successful offensive operations against ISWAP/JAS terrorists. On 27 and 29 March 2025, operations in Bama, Gwoza, Kaga, and Konduga LGAs of Borno State led to the neutralization and capture of several terrorists, with AK-47 rifles and locally fabricated rifles recovered.

From 27 March to 1 April 2025, the troops, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces, conducted fighting patrols and raids, leading to the interception of 11 terrorists’ logistics suppliers.

In the Northwest, Operation Fasan Yamma targeted terrorists and kidnappers. From 27 March to 1 April 2025, encounters in Sokoto, Katsina, and Kano States led to the neutralization of terrorists and the rescue of 16 kidnapped victims. Several motorcycles and firearms were also recovered.

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch arrested 5 suspected criminals, including the notorious gunrunner Shuaibu Maji in Kogi, Edo, and Kwara States.

In North-Central Nigeria, Operation Safe Haven conducted counter-kidnapping operations in Plateau and Benue States, resulting in the rescue of 7 kidnapped victims and the recovery of 7.62mm ammunition and assorted weapons.

Throughout the quarter, the military displayed remarkable resilience in their operations. Troops engaged in a range of counter-terrorism, anti-kidnapping, and anti-criminality operations, significantly weakening the ability of these terrorist groups to operate. The air component also played a crucial role with reconnaissance and close air support missions, further degrading the terrorists’ strength.

The Nigerian military continues to demonstrate determination, resilience, and commitment to restoring peace across various regions of the country.