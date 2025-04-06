Troops battle bandits, kill 3, destroy 70 camps in Taraba

Nigerian troops

By Femi Bolaji

Troops of the 6 Brigade/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke of the Nigerian Army, have neutralized three bandits following a gun battle in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation also resulted in the destruction of over 70 criminal camps in the Dutsen Zaki and Achalle communities within the same LGA.

The army revealed in a statement released by Captain Olubodunde Oni, the spokesperson for the 6 Brigade, that arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

According to him, “The operation, which targeted suspected bandits’ hideouts, saw troops advancing to Achalle, where they thoroughly cleared the general area before projecting further force to Chibi.

“Upon arrival at Chibi, the troops made contact with the bandits, who began fleeing upon sighting the advancing forces.

“In the ensuing engagement, three bandits were neutralized, and several makeshift camps used by the criminals were destroyed.

“Troops also recovered two motorcycles, one AK-47 magazine, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from the scene.

“Additionally, the troops conducted a thorough combing of the Dutsen Zaki and Achalle axis, where over seventy criminal camps have been dismantled in recent weeks. No human activity was observed during this latest sweep, indicating the sustained success of previous operations.”

The Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for the successful operation and assured residents of Taraba State that efforts would be sustained to rid the area of criminal elements.

