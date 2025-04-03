Tribunal victory: Benin standstill for Okpebholo as Oba prays

Okpebholo

BENIN CITY—Benin City, Edo State, stood still for Governor Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, as he arrived the state from Abuja after the election tribunal on Wednesday affirmed his victory as the duly elected governor of the state in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

Okpebholo, his Deputy, Dannis Idahosa, Secretary to State Government, Mr Musa Ikhilor, and other top government functionaries accompanied the governor on a motorcade from the airport to the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare ll, where the governor acknowledged cheers from residents amidst displays by different unions, associations and party supporters .

The governor and his entourage while paying homage to the Oba of Benin, thanked him for his prayers and support for the new administration since it came on board.

The governor appreciated the judges for their unanimity in their decision in his favour based on what was provided before them by all parties.

He said: “I am here in the palace to let you know that the issues of the election petition tribunal between Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo has been resolved. It was resolved in favour of Okpebholo and the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The three judges agreed that Senator Okpebholo won the September 21, governorship election in Edo State.Your Majesty, I am here to thank you and Edo people for the love, prayers and support shown to my administration. I will continue to do my best and work for Edo people and ensure that Edo enjoys the dividends of democracy.”

Oba Ewuare ll, who was apparently pleased with the outcome of the election petition tribunal described the governor as a traditional son of the Palace.

In a rare occurrence, the Benin Monarch personally laid hands on the governor and prayed for him unlike the usual practice of delegating a palace chief to do so.

Meanwhile, National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the judgment of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as a judicial impartiality and an absolute miscarriage of justice and a complete betrayal of the trust Nigerians, particularly the people of Edo State invested in the Election Tribunal.

In a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said:” “The national leadership of the PDP after a thorough review of the judgment of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal asserts that the verdict is an absolute miscarriage of justice and a complete betrayal of the trust Nigerians, particularly the people of Edo State invested in the Election Tribunal.

“The PDP insists that with the avalanche of evidence as properly presented and also duly admitted by the Tribunal, it was clear that its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo won the September 21, 2024, Edo State governorship election, having scored the highest number of valid votes cast in the election.

“It is very disturbing that despite the overwhelming evidence and findings by the tribunal that the PDP was robbed of its clear victory at the election through manipulations, including wrongful allocation of votes to the All Progressives Congress, APC, arbitrary and illegal cancellation of valid votes won by the PDP, the election tribunal contradicted itself by coming to a conclusion that is at variance with its own findings.

“More distressing is that this judgment by the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal constitutes a major threat to the confidence Nigerians have in democracy and adjudication of electoral matters.

“It is instructive to note that democracy can only thrive in an atmosphere of adherence to the rule of law and adjudication of issues which can only be accepted by the people when indeed a tribunal of such nature impartially apply the law, the facts and body of evidence made available to it at proceedings.”

This came as the APC hailed the decision of theTribunal, which affirmed Okpebholo victory, describing it as well thought out.

The party’s spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement, yesterday, said: “The tribinal decision stands as an affirmation of the popular will of the good people of Edo State.”

“We applaude the judiciary for its well reasoned decision in the matter, underscoring its independence, professionalism and commitment to strengthening democracy in our country.”

“Our great party salutes the good people of Edo State for their massive support of our party during the past election, and for their patience and sustained support through the litigation.”

“Confident that this well-deserved victory will further energize Governor Okpebholo, who is already saturating the state with good governance and dividends of democracy, we urge the governor to do even more for the Edo electorate, and translate President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda into meaningful benefits for all in the state.

“We remain thankful to President Tinubu, our visionary and dogged achiever, for his exceptional leadership of our great party,” APC added.