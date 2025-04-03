Tribunal Verdict: Okpebholo, Idahosa’s victory a triumph for democracy – Ivie Idahosa

The General Manager of the Edo State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), Ms. Ivie Idahosa, has described the recent ruling by the election tribunal affirming the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, as a landmark judgment and a triumph for democracy.

A three-member tribunal panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of over-voting and upheld Okpebholo’s victory as the candidate with the highest number of valid votes in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Ms. Idahosa expressed her excitement over the verdict, calling it a reflection of the people’s will.

“I am thrilled by the news of your victory at the Governorship Election Tribunal. It is a testimony to your tireless efforts, unwavering dedication, and passion for the people of Edo State,” she stated.

She further described the judgment as sound, thorough, and a reinforcement of the mandate freely given by the people of Edo, who came out en masse to vote for progressive change.

According to her, the outcome was expected, given the overwhelming support for Okpebholo and his deputy during the election. She added that the ruling had removed distractions posed by the petition, allowing the administration to focus on its vision for the state.

Ms. Idahosa expressed confidence that the governor’s resolve to implement his revolutionary five-point agenda had been strengthened by the ruling.

She also commended the judiciary for upholding justice and resisting external pressures, while congratulating the All Progressives Congress (APC), its supporters, and the people of Edo State on what she called a monumental triumph.

“As an intervention agency, we will continue promoting social and economic development at the grassroots, improving access to healthcare, education, water, and sanitation in line with your agenda to uplift the living standards of Edo people,” she assured.