Tribunal backs FCCPC’s $220m fine on Meta

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has affirmed the $220 million fine levied against Meta Platforms Inc. by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

In a statement released Friday, FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, confirmed the ruling and noted that the tribunal also awarded the commission $35,000 to cover the costs of its investigation.

Ijagwu stated that the tribunal found the commission acted within the bounds of its legal authority under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and that it properly executed its mandate.

The tribunal further ruled that the commission rightly identified multiple violations by Meta and its subsidiary, WhatsApp, and that its findings were legally sound.

The tribunal’s three-member panel was led by Honorable Thomas Okosun.

WhatsApp and Meta’s legal team was led by Professor Gbolahan Elias (SAN) while the FCCPC’s legal team was led by Mr. Babatunde Irukera. Both teams made their final arguments on behalf of their respective clients on January 28, 2025.

The FCCPC on July 19, 2024, issued a Final Order imposing a $220 million administrative penalty after concluding that the companies engaged in discriminatory and exploitative practices against Nigerian consumers.

The Commission said it started investigation into the alleged unethical practice by Meta in 2020.

The case arose from a 38-month joint investigation initiated by the FCCPC and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) into the conduct, privacy practices, and consumer data policies of Meta Platforms and WhatsApp.

Dissatisfied with the Order last year, Meta and WhatsApp appealed to the Tribunal, challenging both the legal basis and the findings of the Commission.

While ruling on Meta’s appeal, the Tribunal also validated the Commission’s investigative procedures and processes.

The Tribunal resolved Issues 1 to 7 largely in favour of the FCCPC, dismissing the appellants’ objections to the Commission’s findings, orders, and legal competence.

One of the central issues (Issue 3) which alleged a breach of fair hearing, was decided in favour of the Commission, with the Tribunal affirming that the FCCPC fully discharged its quasi-judicial responsibilities by affording the appellants ample opportunity to respond. The Tribunal found no violation of constitutional due process.

On Issue 4, which questioned the Commission’s powers in matters of data protection and privacy, the Tribunal held that the FCCPC acted within its statutory mandate, reaffirming its authority under Section 104 of the FCCPA to regulate competition and consumer protection even in regulated industries.

On Issue 5, which challenged the Commission’s findings regarding Meta’s privacy policies, the tribunal also resolved in the FCCPC’s favour. The Tribunal found no error in the Commission’s conclusions and held that the privacy policy in question did, in fact, offend Nigerian law.

While Issue 7 was largely resolved in favour of the Commission, the Tribunal set aside Order 7 of the Commission’s Final Order, stating that it lacked sufficient legal basis.

While expressing delight at the landmark judgement, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Mr. Tunji Bello, thanked the Commission’s legal team for their exceptional diligence and forensic skills in assembling evidence and marshalling their argument.

He restated FCCPC’s unwavering commitment to not only championing the rights of Nigerian consumers but also ensuring fair business practices in the country in accordance with FCCPA (2018) and consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.