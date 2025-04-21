Tragedy in Gombe: Truck accident kills five during Easter procession

…Sparks Unrest in Billiri

A tragic road accident during an Easter procession in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State has claimed the lives of five people and left eight others injured, sparking public outrage and violent protests.

According to a statement issued by the Gombe State Police Command on Monday, the incident occurred when a trailer truck transporting grains from Adamawa State to Gombe lost control due to brake failure. The vehicle rammed into a crowd of Christian faithful celebrating Easter in Billiri town, also injuring some Muslim residents who were bystanders.

Police spokesperson DSP Buhari Abdullahi, who issued the statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Bello Yahaya psc+, confirmed that the accident resulted in the deaths of two men and three women. Eight other victims were rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, and the General Hospital in Billiri, where they are currently receiving treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

In the wake of the incident, tensions flared in the town. Aggrieved youths reportedly set the trailer ablaze, looted shops, and stormed the Billiri Divisional Police Headquarters. The protesters threw stones and other objects at officers, resulting in injuries to the Divisional Police Officer and several personnel.

Police operatives from Billiri Division responded swiftly to the emergency and helped restore order, the Command said. Security presence has since been reinforced to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

“The Command condemns the act of lawlessness and urges residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its course. Investigations are currently ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

Commissioner Bello Yahaya extended his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. He also appealed to members of the public to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely as investigations proceed.