Traders protest eviction at Ibadan market

By Adeola Badru

Traders from Alegongo Market in the Lagelu local government area of Ibadan yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, seeking urgent intervention from Governor Makinde to save their livelihoods.

The action followed an eviction notice issued by the Council Chairman, which is set to take effect on Wednesday, April 9.

Arriving with placards, the traders appealed for the governor’s assistance, emphasising that his intervention was crucial to prevent their expulsion from their shops.

They expressed their gratitude to the governor, stating that he is their only hope amid the crisis.

The group, which included both male and female traders, reported that their attempts to engage with the council chairman regarding the eviction have been unsuccessful since the notice was posted six days ago.

They claimed that the ownership issues regarding the approximately 700 shops had been resolved with community leaders who originally allocated the space.

The leader of the protesters, Mr. Ajibola Keru, noted that the local government cited modernisation plans for the market as the reason for the eviction.

He, however, expressed concerns that such renovations often lead to the original shop owners being sidelined during the reallocation process.

Keru stated, “We have been threatened with demolition for the past three years, but there has been no agreement between the traders and the local government regarding this decision. We believe that any changes should involve discussions and mutual understanding.”

The traders displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Alegongo Market: We are begging our dear governor to please have mercy on us” and “Your Excellency, we are begging you, please don’t let them demolish our shops.”

Among the traders was Mrs. Blessing Jacob, a single mother and makeup artist, who highlighted the struggles of her and others who depend on their businesses.

“The government is not helping us get jobs, and we need to work for ourselves. This eviction will only add to our woes,” she pleaded.

While security personnel attended to the protesters, they were ultimately told to return later, as the relevant government officials were unavailable at the time.

The traders were optimistic of a resolution that would allow them to maintain their businesses and livelihoods, urging the state government to intervene before the eviction takes place.