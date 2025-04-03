Top 10 world’s youngest billionaires

By Patrick Igwe

The term billionaire is not a small feat, and most times can be an accumulation of one’s lifetime’s work yielding in their old age.

But in the cases of these people, it can be said that fortune is on their side as they have achieved the billionaire status at a very young age.

Here are 10 of the worlds youngest billionaires, per the latest Forbes ranking:

1 Johannes von Baumbach



Johannes von Baumbach is a 19-year-old German citizen with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He is heir to the German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The company is known for it’s private nature, though it was founded in the year 1885 and has since gained ground in the supply of ingredients to phamarcies and the food industry ..

2. Lívia Voigt de Assis



The 20-year-old Brazilian is the heir to WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America. She resides in Brazil and is one of the biggest shareholders in WEG.

3. Clemente Del Vecchio



Clemente is one of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, Clemente took possession of his 12.5% stake in his father’s company Delfin after the passing of his father. Clemente is now worth $6 billion giving him his spot on the list of the world’s youngest billionaires at age 20.

4. Kim Jung-youn



A native of South Korea has attained billionaire status from her stake in NXC which is the primary stakeholder in the globally renowned online gaming powerhouse, Nexon. Kim Jung-youn is worth $1.3 billion at age 21.

5. Kevin David Lehmann



The 22-year-old German who is worth $3.6 billion. He owns 50% of Germany’s leading drugstore chain, DM (Drogerie Markt) a fortune which was discreetly passed down to him by his father when he was 14 but he could only access the fortune when he turned 18 in the year 2020.

6. Kim Jung-min



Though she is 2 years older than her sister Kim Jung-youn, they both inherited roundabout 9% worth of shares from the world known Korean-Japanese gaming powerhouse, giving her a net worth of $1.3 billion.

7. Franz von Baumbach

A 23-year-old German billionaire worth $5.4 billion. Franz von Baumbach is heir to the Boehringer Ingelheim fortune, the largest privately owned company in the pharmaceutical industry.

8. Luca Del Vecchio



Luca Del Vecchio gained prominence after inheriting a substantial stake in Delfin, the Luxembourg-based holding company behind EssilorLuxottica, the world’s leading eyewear manufacturer, following his father’s passing. Luca is 23 years of age and he’s the older brother to the third youngest billionaire Clemente Del Vecchio

9. Remi Dassault



Remi owns an estimated 4.1% stake in the aviation giants Dassault Aviation which was founded by his great grandfather a holocaust survivor who inveted a propeller used during World War I by the French Air Service. Remi is now worth $2.8 billion at age 23.

10. Maxim Tebar



A 24-year-old German national who owes his wealth to his stake in the world’s leading manufacturers of chainsaws and hand equipment Stihl. Tebar is now worth $1.1 billion.

Vanguard News