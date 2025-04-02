Tnubu calls for support for people living with autism

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, in commemoration of World Autism Awareness Day, 2025, has called for inclusion and support for individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disease (ASD).

In a special message, the First Lady on Wednesday expressed her joy in joining the international community in recognising and celebrating the incredible potential and skills of individuals living with ASD.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by repetitive, restricted and inflexible patterns of behaviour, interests, activities and difficulties in social interactions and social communication.

Tinubu emphasised that the year 2025 theme, “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” is a reminder for people to embrace and consider autistic persons.

“This year’s theme reminds us that being considerate of people living with autism is not just a moral responsibility but a vital pillar of sustainable development.

“Neurodiversity is a beautiful testament to human uniqueness. We all process information differently. Yet, many individuals with autism continue to face discrimination in accessing quality education, healthcare, employment, and social acceptance,” she said.

She encouraged Nigerians to accept the uniqueness of others as the world strives to achieve the SDGs, especially SDG 4 & 8 that covers access to quality education and economic opportunities for all.

She also appealed against discrimination, adding that it was pertinent that all citizens of the country could coexist peacefully.

“On this special day, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity.

“Advocate for inclusion, and work together to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to excel,” she said.

NAN recalled that the stakeholders in the humanitarian sector had, on March 21, in a forum held in Abuja, pledged to facilitate access to education, health and other amenities for victims of autism and other persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The stakeholders made the pledge at a roundtable organised by the House Committee on Disability Matters.

The Chairman of Sustainable Development for African Youth Initiative (SUDAYI), Mrs Victoria Jim, reaffirmed the initiative’s commitment to bridging the gap in autism services and support.

Jim said that the initiative would also ensure that those with autism and their families received the resources and care they deserved. (NAN)