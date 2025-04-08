Tinubu, Obi mourn Diamond Bank founder Pascal Dozie

President Bola Tinubu has eulogised elder statesman, banker and entrepreneur, Pascal Dozie, following his death at age 85.

In a statement released by the State House on Tuesday, Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Dozie as “a rare breed business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build.”

“Dozie (OON), was best known as the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneer chairman of MTN Nigeria. His instrumental role in transforming Nigeria’s banking and telecommunications sectors cemented his reputation as a transformative force in the country’s development.

“His contributions to Nigeria’s economic architecture left an enduring legacy,” President Tinubu noted, adding that Dozie’s leadership extended beyond the corporate world into national service. The late entrepreneur previously served as a director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

President Tinubu offered prayers for the peaceful repose of Dozie’s soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, urging the Nigerian private sector to honor Dozie’s legacy by upholding the values of integrity, innovation and nation-building.

Also, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, described Dozie as a man he “held in high esteem.”

“I met him during the formation of Diamond Bank and later MTN Nigeria, and throughout our collaboration, I came to know him as a true gentleman and a teacher who always sought the good of all,” Obi wrote on X.

Reflecting on Dozie’s enduring influence, Obi added, “His legacy as a banker and entrepreneur stands as a testament to his vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence. He inspired countless individuals and businesses.”

Obi concluded his tribute with prayers for divine comfort for the Dozie family and for strength to all those mourning the loss. “May God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and grant his family and all of us who mourn him the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss,” he said.