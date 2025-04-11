Tinubu holds diplomatic talks with Trump’s in-law in Paris

By Henry Oduah

As part of his engagements in Paris, President Bola Tinubu has met with the United States State Department Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos.

Boulos, an American of Lebanese-Nigerian descent, is also US President Donald Trump’s in-law. His son Michael Boulos is married to Trump’s daughter Tiffany.

In a Friday post on X, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed the meeting occurred on Thursday.

He said the high-level discussions focused on regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and economic cooperation across the African continent.

Onanuga added that the meeting underscored growing diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the United States under Tinubu’s leadership.

“State Department Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos met with President Tinubu on Thursday to discuss regional security including working together with partners to build a durable peace in eastern DRC. They also discussed expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa,” he wrote.