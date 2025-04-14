Tinubu facing governance fully — Enuha

President Bola Tinubu.

….’As Ganduje pilots APC’

A prominent leader of the Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, Hyacinth Enuha, has said that President Bola Tinibu would be re-elected in 2027, despite the efforts of some politicians to gather under a proposed coalition, stressing that the results from the economic reforms of the current administration, coupled with the goodwill the APC was gaining due to the exemplary leadership of the former Kano State governor, would be too strong to be over leaped by the opposition in 2027.

Chief Enuha made the disclosure, weekend at Ogwashi Uku when he received the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Umar Ganduje alongside Governor Monday Okpebholo of e Edo State and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party.

Enuha who has been a financier of the APC since its formation in the state, maintained that while the President was concentrating all his efforts in re engineering the country’s economy for prosperity and self reliance, the ruling party under Ganduje has continued to stand as a solid support behind the programmes and policies of the President by mobilising Nigerians and deliberately making the party more attractive to Nigerians.

He said: “Sir, since you came on board as our National Chairman, you have led this party to win all elections and that is because you have been criss crossing the length and breath of this country, reaching out to people and selling the ideologies of the party which is a major crux in the Present administration of the President. This has continued to endear the party to more Nigerians hence the overwhelming goodwill the party is enjoying through the massive influx of politicians and Nigerians from other parties.”

On Delta State and Nigeria in 2027, the APC chieftain declared that President Tinubu wouldbe re-elected while Delta State would vote him massively unlike in 2023.

He expressed optimism that taking into account the leadership style of Ganduje, all party leaders were ready to work harder in line with his winning mentality which he has imbued into the party’s DNA.

Describing Ganduje as a very humble but accomplished administrator, he appealed on him to wade in and resolve some internal differences within the Delta State chapter of the party ahead 2027.