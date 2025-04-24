Tinubu committed to peace and security — Information Minister

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has affirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of peace and security — key pillars for national development.

Idris made this statement in Abuja during his inaugural address as Chairman of the Board of the Niger State Development Forum (NSDF), an advisory, non-partisan body committed to advancing the development of Niger State.

“No meaningful development can take place without peace and security,” Idris emphasized. “This is a reality well understood by President Tinubu, whose administration is investing heavily in these sectors as part of a holistic national transformation strategy.”

He stressed the interconnectedness of development, peace, security, and infrastructure, describing them as mutually reinforcing elements. “Mr. President has made it clear that security is not optional; it is the bedrock upon which all other aspects of national progress must rest,” he said.

The Minister commended the pioneer Chairman of NSDF, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, for his visionary leadership and dedication. He pledged to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor and work closely with stakeholders to drive development across the state.

Idris further assured that under his leadership, the Forum would leverage the expertise of Niger State indigenes to support Governor Umar Bago’s development agenda.

“As we gather in the presence of His Excellency, the Governor, I reaffirm my full commitment to the Forum’s mission — to harness the intellectual and professional capacity of Nigerlites in advancing our state’s progress. We are a non-political, impartial body, and that is our strength. Our diversity enables us to serve as both bridge and catalyst — connecting state with federal institutions, public with private sectors, and vision with action.”

In his remarks during the inauguration of the new NSDF Board, Governor Umar Bago praised the Forum’s founding vision, reiterating his administration’s unwavering focus on the development of Niger State.

He lamented the underdevelopment of communities adjacent to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), despite Niger State contributing 75% of its landmass.

“Most parts of Niger State bordering the FCT remain slums,” Bago noted. “In the past few months, we have boldly revoked all land around Zuma Rock to create a new city. By May 29, 2025, we will break ground for the new Government House Annex behind Zuma Rock.”

The Governor also revealed that the state had secured strategic partnerships to develop 50,000 hectares of land in the Suleja and Tafa corridors into a model city to rival the most developed districts of the FCT.

He pledged to maintain close collaboration with the NSDF to accelerate the state’s development.

Also serving on the Board is the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who will serve as Co-Chair. The Forum includes a host of distinguished individuals from across Niger State’s elite.