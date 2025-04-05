Time to rise above challenges, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we need to congratulate one another that we have come the end of March and now in the forth month of April. We thank God that the month didn’t march over us as we are still alive.

That we are still standing is a confirmation that we are victorious. Glory be to God.

Today, we conclude our discussion on the significance of three in the Holy Bible. We are discussing this, because this is the third month of the year.

Perhaps the most significant that we are all aware of is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

1st Corinthians 15 vs. 3&4 : (KJV) ‘For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures”.

Brethren, I know you are familiar with the story but we are not focused on Easter yet.

Let’s look at the words of our Lord Jesus and the mention of the figure three.

John 2 vs. 19 ( NLT) : “ Jesus answered them, “ Destroy this temple, and I will raise it again in three days”.

Jesus was speaking about his body, as the temple of God. He knew that the body would be restored to life in three days after the death.

Brothers and Sisters, a challenge is a part of you that the enemy has destroyed. It is that part of your life that some forces do not want you to have fulfillment.

People, who are close often place such challenges, on the lives of their victims. Either on their own or working in collaboration with others.

Often times, they come into a person’s life as a friend.

May the LORD open our eyes to see the activities of unfriendly friends in Jesus name.

Those that work against your child bearing life, those that vow you will never get married, those that see you work hard but vow you would never get promoted are destroying your temple.

But as Jesus rose on the third ay, putting his enemies to shame, the power of God is available to rebuild your life and restore joy.

Let’s briefly look at another significance of three in God’s creation.

Genesis 1 vs. 10-13: “ And God called the dry land Earth; and the gathering together of the waters called he Seas: and God saw that it was good.

And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so.

And the earth brought forth grass, and berb yielding seed after his kind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after his kind: and God saw that it was good.

And the evening and the morning were the third day”.

Brethren, if we go by this Holy Bible record, God deposited in plants seeds to make them produce their kind.

In the same way, God has deposited in you everything that you need to procreate. I mean everything that you need to produce a human being like you have been placed in your body, which is the temple of God.

Brethren, the third month is winding down in the next 24 hours, perhaps, you have been held down with a challenge for years, in the remaining hours of this third month, the power of God is available to help you march over that challenge and give you a new beginning.

Go on your knees tonight and ask God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit for your heart’s desires.

Please don’t misunderstand me. I am not saying that after the third month God is no more available.

No. No.

We are only trying to key into the miracle associated with the third day in the third month.

Brethren, present your case in a manner that would make you get the LORD’s attention.

Back, to the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day.

The third day was the day that life was restored never to be taken again by anyone or any force on earth or beneath the earth.

It was the restoration of life everlasting. Till today, Jesus lives.

Brethren, you cannot fold your arms and allow enemies trample on your destiny.

You need to get under the right atmosphere of the Holy Spirit. Once you get there, you will begin to see God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit in action.

In John 14 vs. 16 ( NIV) Jesus said, “ And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever”.

If you fail to connect with the advocate that is with you forever, you may remain in bondage forever. May the Holy Spirit lead you in Jesus name.

Revealing the Comforter, Jesus said in John 14 vs. 17 ( KJV) : Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you”.

Note the words of Christ. “ He dwelleth with you, and shall be in you”. In other words, inside your body that is kept holy, the Holy Spirit also dwells.

I quote Pastor Benjamin Ajayeoba of R.C.C.G region 59. He often reminds his congregation that once a person is dead, the Holy Spirit is out of that body.

The Holy Sprit can only be in a living soul.

You are the one to invite the Holy Spirit into your life. Note that the Holy Spirit is no busy body. You must invite Him into your life, you must yield your life to Christ for the Holy Spirit to be in you.

Brethren the one that dwell with you can depart if you do something that could chase the Spirit away but if the Spirit dwells in you, and you nurture the relationship with prayers, you will definitely overcome any challenge.

Last week, I participated in an on going three weeks programme, titled “ Prayers against Stubborn Enemies” at Laughter Foundation International Ministry.

The programs ends on Sunday April 6, 2025

During the programme, a word of knowledge came from the General Overseer, Pastor Gbenga Oso that a lady has been stopped from getting married, because her mother offended someone. The person offended decided not to confront the offender but to turn against her daughter in order to create an unpleasant situation for the offender.

Brethren, did you get the point, that lady is being punished for something she knew nothing about.

There are many people in similar situations but the power of God came down mightily to deliver the lady.

In the name of Jesus, every burden that has been placed on you by anyone related by blood or not, the Almighty God will set you free.

This incident, reminds me of the story once told by our father in the Lord, Pastor Enoch Adeboye about the lady who attended a programme in the church and went home to tell her mother that her Pastor said, anyone preventing her daughter from getting married would die .

According to Daddy G.O. the mother came with her daughter to the church . She asked her daughter to excuse her and the Pastor during which she confessed that she didn’t want her daughter to get married because no one would take care of her.

Pastor Adeboye said he assured her that he would tell the lady and her husband to take care of her when she gets married.

It was after this encounter that the lady got married. That was the intervention of God that made the wicked mother to surrender.

Had the daughter not turned to God, she probably would still be held down till now.

Brethren, no one including your parents has the right to hold down your destiny but they would do so for as long as you don’t take the burden to Jesus in prayer, worship and fasting.

You must be connected with God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit to be disconnected from any kind of bondage.

The time to rise above challenges is now .

Beloved, the forces that stop a person from getting married are the same forces that work against child- bearing.

Similar forces ensure that you labour hard and have nothing to show for it but our God is able to terminate the devices of the wicked.

You must make up your mind to sing a new song this year and the Holy Spirit is available to help you.

Challenges have a life span but Jesus lives forever.

Our God reigns forever.