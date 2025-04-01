Thunder strike kills herder, 12 cows in Kaduna community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – Fear gripped the Matuak Giwa community in the Bondon District, Moro’a Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area in Kaduna State, as Thunder allegedly

killed a herder and 12 cows.

Confirming the incident to journalists, Village Head of Matuak Giwa, Chief Simon said that a herder was taking shelter from the rain with his cattle when the thunderstrike occurred and killed the animals.

“The herder, a young man, and the 12 cows, all died. It was tragic, the community is in shock,” he said.

Ardo Bondon District, Mallam Tanko Isiyaka, said the incident was frightening, and called for prayers and support for the family of the herder who hailed from Bauchi.

There was yet a reaction to the incident from the police or local authorities.