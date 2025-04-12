Things to know about Chairman Christian Chukwu

Christian Chukwu, a former captain and head coach of the Super Eagles, has died. He passed away in the early hours of Saturday, April 12, at the age of 74.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his long-time teammate and friend, Dr Olusegun Odegbami.

Odegbami, who won the 1980 Africa Nation Cup with Chukwu, said: “I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and teammate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s history, has passed on.

“Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago. May ‘Onyim’ find peace with our Creator in Heaven and console his family.”

Here are things to know about Christian Chukwu

Christian Chukwu was born on January 4, 1951. He attended Christ Church Primary School Uwani, National Secondary School Nike, and East Central State Academicals.