Things to know about Chairman Christian Chukwu

Christian Chukwu, a former captain and head coach of the Super Eagles, has died. He passed away in the early hours of Saturday, April 12, at the age of 74.
The news of his passing was confirmed by his long-time teammate and friend, Dr Olusegun Odegbami.
Odegbami, who won the 1980 Africa Nation Cup with Chukwu, said: “I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and teammate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s history, has passed on.
“Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago. May ‘Onyim’ find peace with our Creator in Heaven and console his family.”
Here are things to know about Christian Chukwu
- Christian Chukwu was born on January 4, 1951.
- He attended Christ Church Primary School Uwani, National Secondary School Nike, and East Central State Academicals.
- He played for National Grammar School Nike and Highlanders FC (Ministry of Finance team).
- Chukwu captained the national team to its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980 and finished as a runner-up in 1976 and 1978.
- He also led the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners Cup in 1977.
- Chukwu was head coach of the Eagles between 2002 and 2005 and won a bronze medal at Tunisia’s 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
- He served as assistant coach of the first team to win a FIFA World Cup trophy for Nigeria – the Golden Eaglets that triumphed at the FIFA U16 World Cup in China in 1985.
- In October 1998, he was appointed coach of the Kenya national team.
- Chukwu coached Enugu Rangers to 6th place in the 2008/2009 season of the Nigeria Premier League.
- In 2023, his biography, “THE FIELD MARSHAL: Chairman Christian Chukwu”, was unveiled in Lagos.
- He was married with four children (two boys, two girls).
