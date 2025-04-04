The quantum computing threat to current encryption standards

By Japinye Abayomi Oluwaseun

Quantum computing, a revolutionary leap in the digital age, holds immense potential. Its computing power surpasses traditional computers, tackling complex problems at unprecedented speeds. This extraordinary potential, however, comes with a caveat: It threatens to undermine global encryption standards. Due to the advancements in quantum computing, the future viability of traditional encryption methods, including RSA and ECC, is at stake.

Understanding the Quantum Threat

Modern digital security depends on encryption because it safeguards online banking services alongside confidential government exchanges. RSA and ECC encryption systems function based on math problems, which classical machines struggle to solve in a reasonable amount of time. The RSA encryption method requires factoring large prime numbers, surpassing traditional computers’ practical abilities.

However, quantum computers are fundamentally different. They function with quantum bits known as ‘qubits’, enabling them to execute numerous calculations concurrently. Because of their unique computational capabilities, quantum computers could potentially break modern encryption methods, which depend on complex mathematical problems. Specialists believe quantum computers will cause today’s encryption systems to fail, leaving sensitive data open to theft and fraudulent activities.

Risks to Nigeria and Global Security

Encryption plays a critical role in Nigeria in protecting financial transactions and government data while maintaining privacy, just as it does in other countries. However, Nigeria’s digital economy stands to face major risks if quantum computing succeeds in breaking today’s encryption methods. The exposure of sensitive personal, financial, and governmental data could occur swiftly while posing serious threats to economic stability and national security.

This risk isn’t limited to Nigeria. Around the world, banks, healthcare institutions, and government agencies rely heavily on encryption to maintain security. Quantum computing might reveal vast amounts of sensitive information globally, which could trigger severe financial and security crises.

The Need for Quantum-Resistant Encryption

Developing and implementing quantum-resistant encryption techniques known as post-quantum cryptography (PQC) becomes essential to protect against these risks. Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) represents encryption techniques tailored to resist quantum computer attacks. These innovative encryption techniques differ from RSA and ECC by utilising complex mathematical problems that quantum computers find difficult to resolve.

Multiple quantum-resistant encryption algorithms are being tested globally. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the United States is actively developing new encryption standards to protect data from quantum threats.

Immediate Actions Required

The full maturation of quantum computers does not provide enough time for Nigeria and other nations to secure their digital infrastructure. Organisations need to start transitioning to quantum-resistant encryption without delay.

This involves several urgent steps:

1. Awareness and Education: Organisations and governments must recognise the dangers of quantum computing and start adopting encryption methods that can resist quantum attacks.

2. Investment in Research: Nigeria needs to fund quantum computing research while establishing international partnerships to remain a leader in cybersecurity advancements.

3. Infrastructure Upgrade: Financial institutions, businesses, and government organisations must prepare to deploy updated encryption protocols. Early preparation helps organisations make a seamless shift while preventing expensive interruptions.

4. Policy and Regulation: Regulatory agencies must establish guidelines encouraging organisations to adopt standards that resist quantum computing threats. Policymakers must make cybersecurity preparedness a fundamental element of their digital strategy planning.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

Quantum computing marks a pivotal transformation in cybersecurity practices. It offers remarkable potential for future technological developments but simultaneously endangers today’s encryption techniques, putting worldwide data security at stake. The development and implementation of quantum-resistant encryption methods are mandatory for future-proofing cybersecurity.

The international community and Nigeria need to take immediate, decisive action. Quantum-resistant encryption helps nations protect their digital infrastructure from future quantum computer attacks. Sensitive information needs to be protected immediately to prevent exposure.

Dr. Abayomi Japinye is a seasoned cybersecurity and Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) manager at the Central Bank of Nigeria.