Language is not just what we speak; it is the tool that shapes how today’s world functions. In Nigeria, you often see raised eyebrows when someone says they study languages — especially indigenous ones like Yoruba, Igbo, or Hausa, or obscure foreign ones. Online, language courses sit below “more practical” subjects on many lists. In a country where everything is judged by economic value, such reactions are understandable: “Why waste time on Yoruba at university?” people ask. “It’s a ticket to boredom.”

Yet as Nigeria becomes more global and better known, studying any language is far from a waste of time. In a skills‑driven economy, linguistic experts are in high demand across all fields. In today’s AI‑powered world, language specialists train models and annotate data in diverse languages. Graduates with expertise in foreign or indigenous languages are invaluable in politics—forming diplomatic ties, negotiating agreements, and expanding international partnerships. They save lives in medical emergencies, provide critical communication during crises, and help businesses enter new markets. A language professional is a “jack of all trades” who grows continually.

I started learning Korean years ago because of my teammate, Ji‑Sung Park. I speak five other languages too. Being multilingual has opened up more business opportunities than I can count. It allows me to recognize cultural patterns in how different peoples approach problems, deals, and relationships. In business, you must do more than offer a good product; you have to show investors you value them.”

Evra’s experience illustrates the key business advantage in language. Linguistic Experts aid in Business Expansion. Multilingual professionals help companies access new markets, increase sales, and show customers they are valued. Entering a foreign market requires not only marketing in the local tongue but also legal and regulatory documentation; translators, interpreters, and multilingual customer‑service agents meet this need.

In a country where courses are judged by their societal value, language programs are lucrative. An individual fluent in any language can become a Freelance Translator or Interpreter, serving businesses, NGOs, and governments. A Data Annotator, labeling text and speech for AI training. A Voice Actor or Dubber, localizing content for entertainment industries. And a Transcriptionist that convert audio into text for legal, medical, or media use. Each role adds unique value. Translators help companies create awareness in new markets, voice actors and dubbers fuel the entertainment sector.

Linguistic experts are equally vital in politics. Diplomacy depends on clear, culturally sensitive communication—drafting agreements, settling disputes, and forging economic partnerships. For example, Nigeria and Brazil have signed multiple accords over the past two decades: Cultural and Educational Cooperation (2000); Trade and Investment (2005); Technical Cooperation (2005); and Regular Political Consultations (2005), among others.

A graduate with language skills is indeed a jack of all trades. Like tailoring, barbering, or acting, language is a marketable craft. A medical interpreter masters scientific terminology; a voice actor hones performance skills; an AI annotator becomes a tech specialist; a translator acquires domain knowledge across subjects. All continually evolve.

A multilingual expert can even save lives. In health emergencies, accurate interpretation between doctors and patients prevents fatal mistakes. During natural disasters, conflicts, or in refugee camps, interpreters enable aid workers and survivors to communicate, ensuring people receive food, shelter, and medical care. Translators make vital information such like drug instructions, research findings, treatment protocols, and public‑health alerts accessible to diverse audiences, keeping communities safe.

Like any craft, mastering a language requires years of hard work, commitment, and perseverance. Suggesting that someone study Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, or an obscure foreign language may seem incredulous—but in a country as dynamic as ours, it is an investment in continuous growth.

Temitope Abigail Sanni writes from Lagos, Nigeria.