Telecoms Operators propose new guidelines for unclaimed recharges

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Tuesday, engaged stakeholders in a forum to address the growing concerns surrounding unclaimed and unutilised subscriber recharges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum was a major regulatory step towards protecting telecom consumers while ensuring operational clarity for service providers.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, emphasised the importance of finding a balanced approach to consumer rights and industry sustainability.

Maida, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Rimini Makama, said that the engagement was crucial in shaping policies that would prioritise consumer protection while maintaining a vibrant and competitive market.

“As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, we must address emerging issues, including the fate of prepaid balances on inactive lines.

“The forum focused on a Draft Guidance framework that outlines procedures for managing unutilised airtime on churned lines; those disconnected after 12 months of inactivity,’’ he said.

According to him, Under the proposed regulations, the affected subscribers will have a 12-month grace period to reclaim their unused credits, provided they can verify ownership.

Mrs Chizua Whyte, NCC Head of Legal and Regulatory Services, highlighted the commission’s legal mandate and the significance of the new guidelines in fostering transparency and accountability in the telecoms sector.

“This draft seeks to ensure that subscribers maintain rightful access to their purchased credits while operators gain clarity in their responsibilities.

“It also prohibits monetisation of unclaimed airtime, instead mandates service-based redemptions such as data or voice bundles,” she said.

She further said that the commission had outlined critical provisions in the draft guidelines which compel the operators to notify subscribers about airtime forfeiture and policies.

She said that consumer education campaigns would be mandatory to ensure widespread awareness.

Whyte, however, said that the operators were required to audit churned accounts and report unclaimed balances.

She said that a 90-day compliance window was already established, with penalties for violations, while the NCC would complete the audit reviews within 10 days.

A synopsis of the forum revealed an emphasis on aligning with global best practices, with countries like the U.S., the EU, and India favouring transparency and service alternatives over cash refunds.

The forum was part of the broader efforts to improve billing clarity, strengthen consumer trust, and ensure regulatory certainty set by the NCCE.

Participants at the forum included Mobile Network Operators, Consumer advocacy groups, legal experts, and other industry stakeholders.