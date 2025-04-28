Tech visionary Ambassador Oteri receives peace legends award for driving innovation, youth empowerment

Ambassador Dr. Tseghomi “ShoJay” Oteri, a trailblazer in digital transformation and youth advocacy, was yesterday, April 27, honored with the Peace Legends Award, cementing his role as a champion for peace, innovation, and societal progress across Africa.

The prestigious award ceremony took place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, gathering an influential mix of dignitaries, policymakers, and private sector leaders, all celebrating individuals who have made profound impacts on peace-building and leadership.

Dr. Oteri, who serves as Founder and CEO of GeekHub Enterprise Technologies Ltd, has built a career at the intersection of technology and social impact. His work leading GeekHub has produced transformative digital solutions that streamline operations across both government and private sectors. One of his most notable achievements is delivering one of Nigeria’s most successful government workflow automation projects, improving efficiency and service delivery nationwide.

Beyond corporate success, Dr. Oteri’s influence extends into community development. As President of Lit Nation Youth Association, he steers a growing network of changemakers committed to advancing charity, education, and grassroots empowerment. His Rich Youth Mentorship Program (RYMP) equips young people with critical life skills, guiding the next generation toward purpose-driven leadership.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Dr. Oteri linked the essence of innovation directly to peace-building, sharing his perspective on why technology and social harmony go hand in hand: “Innovation brings about growth, and growth brings about harmony. It is our collective duty to build systems and engender growth that inspire our communities.”

The Peace Legends Award adds to an impressive collection of accolades that recognize Dr. Oteri’s relentless dedication to social change and digital innovation. His efforts span sectors, touching lives through technology, mentorship, and advocacy.

Other prominent Nigerians recognized at the event included Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s President, and Aliko Dangote, further highlighting the award’s prestige and the caliber of its honorees.

Reflecting on the recognition, Dr. Oteri expressed gratitude and renewed commitment to his mission: “This award is not just for me—it’s a testament to the incredible teams and communities I’ve worked with. Together, we’re building a future where peace and innovation coexist.”

As a respected ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, tech leader, and social impact advocate, Amb. Dr. Tseghomi Oteri continues to leave a lasting footprint across Nigeria and the broader African continent, proving that with innovation, mentorship, and leadership, peace is within reach.