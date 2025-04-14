TCN restores power supply to 132KV Owerri-Ahoda transmission line to grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored bulk power supply through its 132 Kilo Volt (KV) Owerri-Ahoada transmission line to the national grid.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that the line was connected to the grid on April 11, at about 6 p.m.

Mbah said that the connection followed the completion of the reconstruction efforts on the line due to an vandalisation that caused the collapse of four transmission towers.

”With this restoration, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) is now able to supply electricity to Bayelsa and parts of Rivers.

”These areas have been experiencing outages since towers 71 to 74 on the transmission line route were vandalised on March 11,” she said.

According to her, TCN remains dedicated to providing reliable power across the nation and encourages communities to join in the fight against vandalisation of critical transmission installations. (NAN)