Tatuny & Goldstakk:  Latest music duo behind KBK evolution

Tatuny and Goldstakk, a dynamic music duo, are making waves in the industry with their unique sound that blends rap, trap, Afro, and reggae.

As the trailblazers behind their record label, Komot Body Kingdom,KBK, they’ve built a platform from the ground up.

KBK represents a kingdom of exceptional individuals with unique talents deserving recognition.

In a chat with our reporter, Tatuny

disclosed that name of their record label comes from the slang “komot body o,” meaning “give it up for” or “props to”

Though they haven’t released a full- length album, the duo , however, has individual EPs to their credits. Tatuny titled his EP ‘Salvation, while Goldstakk’s EP is titled, ” The Beginning ”

They’re optimistic about releasing individual albums soon, focusing on achieving major milestones and pushing boundaries

Tatuny holds a degree from Ebonyi State University,and has carved a niche in the entertainment industry as a driving force behind KBK’s evolution

With determination and creativity, Tatuny and Goldstakk are building their path in the music industry.