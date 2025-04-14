Tanzania seeks direct flights to Nigeria as envoy meets Aviation Minister Keyamo

By Nnasom David

The Government of Tanzania has expressed interest in establishing direct flight connections with Nigeria, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional integration.

This development was made public during a meeting on Tuesday, April 9, between Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and a delegation from the Tanzanian High Commission led by Mrs. Judica Elfadhili Nagunwa, Head of Chancery.

Held in Abuja, the meeting focused on increasing air connectivity between the two countries. Mrs. Nagunwa conveyed her government’s desire to foster closer relations with Nigeria, emphasizing that Air Tanzania is keen on launching direct flights into the country.

“We believe that launching direct flights will significantly boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people connections between our countries,” she said. “Tanzania is fully committed to working with the Nigerian government and its aviation authorities to make this a reality.”

Minister Keyamo welcomed the proposal, stating that it aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which includes expanding Nigeria’s aviation sector and enhancing inter-African partnerships.

“This initiative supports our broader goals under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Nigeria is open to partnerships that strengthen aviation ties across the continent,” Keyamo said. “We will work closely with our Tanzanian counterparts to ensure all regulatory and bilateral frameworks are followed for a seamless process.”

Both parties agreed to maintain continuous engagement between the relevant aviation authorities in Nigeria and Tanzania to expedite approvals and operational logistics.