Suspected cultist hacks bizman to death in Ondo, 3 others arrested

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—An 18-year-old

suspected cultist, Suleiman Dantata, has reportedly hacked to death a prominent businessman, Raimi Ibrahim, in Elegbeka community via Ipele, Owo, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Dantata has been arrested by police detectives in the ancient town.

Vanguard gathered that the businessman was killed March 28, 2025, about 8:30p.m. His 23-year old accomplice, Ohi Usman, has since fled the town after the dastardly act.

According to the deceased brother, Usman helped Dantata to tracked the movements of his brother on the tragic day. He alleged that Dantata trailer the deceased to her mother’s shop and on sighting him, inflicted severe machete cuts on his neck, and ran away.

The source said the suspect and the father of the deceased recently engaged in a shouting match over his membership of the cult group.

According to a source, “The suspects had attempted to kill the deceased’s father but when his attempt to kill the man failed, he went after the deceased and hacked him to death. The community youths, sympathetic to Dantata’s family, went on rampage upon hearing the news.”

Vanguard gathered that the police, subsequently, arraigned the suspects before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Oke Eda, Akure for alleged conspiracy and murder.

Police prosecutor, Josephine Awana told the court that the defendant and his accomplice inflicted a machete cut on Ibrahim’s neck, which led to his death.

The charge read: “That you, Dantata Ahmed ‘m’ and on 28/3/2025, 8.30p.m., at Elegbeka community via Ipele, Owo, in Magisterial District, conspired to commit felony to wit, murder and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The trial Chief Magistrate Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Olokuta prison and adjourned the case to May 14, for ruling.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Police command has arrested three persons believed to be prominent members of the Eiye and Ayee cults, who have been causing unrest in Ondo town and surrounding areas.