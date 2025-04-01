Supporters gather, sing, await Natasha’s arrival

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A large crowd of supporters has gathered in anticipation of the homecoming of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly.

Holding placards and chanting in solidarity, the supporters are eagerly awaiting her arrival despite the heightened political tensions and the recent ban on political gatherings imposed by the Kogi State Government on Monday.

The event is being broadcast live on AIT life and other electronic media outlets.

On Tuesday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan issued a strong warning via Twitter, stating that Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, and former Governor Yahaya Bello should be held responsible if any violence erupts during her scheduled Sallah celebrations.

In a post shared on her verified Facebook page, she reaffirmed her commitment to a peaceful visit but raised concerns about potential disruptions: “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our PEACEFUL Sallah celebrations today. However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Despite the Kogi State Government’s recent ban on public gatherings, citing security concerns, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s team has confirmed that her visit remains on schedule. The lawmaker also dismissed rumors that she had called off the trip, urging her supporters to disregard such claims.

The gathering is taking place directly in front of her country home in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

However, the Chairman of Okehi Local Government, Hon. Amoka Eneji, added another twist to the situation by declaring a curfew in the council area on Tuesday.

The development has further escalated political tensions, raising concerns over the freedom of movement and assembly in the region.