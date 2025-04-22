Students’ union launches fundraiser for 77-year-old Nigerian driver shot in US

The Philadelphia Chapter of the Black Students Union has launched a $25,000 fundraising campaign to assist with the burial expenses of Olatunji Bolaji, a 77-year-old Nigerian-born Uber driver who was tragically shot and killed in Centre City, Philadelphia.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Bolaji was killed in an ambush while attempting to pick up a passenger outside a hookah lounge. The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

According to CBS News, the victim, Olatunji W. Bolaji of Norristown, Pennsylvania, had arrived outside Byblos Hookah Bar to collect a rider when he was attacked.

As a 22-year-old passenger entered Bolaji’s vehicle, two men emerged from a car parked behind and opened fire, Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told the outlet. The suspects fired “at least four times,” hitting Bolaji in the head and wounding the passenger in the arm, leg, and stomach. Despite being shot, Bolaji managed to drive a short distance before crashing.

In response to the tragedy, BSU Philadelphia Chapter President Alex Morris launched a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the Bolaji family, aiming to raise $25,000 to support burial and related expenses.

The statement reads, “It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden, senseless loss of Olatunji Bolaji—a 77‑year‑old father, grandfather, husband, and devoted rideshare driver murdered while simply doing his job on April 16, 2025, in Center City Philadelphia.”

Morris noted that BSU has maintained a longstanding relationship with the Bolaji family and is stepping in to support his widow, Charice Bolaji, and their children during this difficult time.

He explained that the $25,000 fundraising goal would help meet urgent needs: $12,000 to cover funeral and memorial service costs, $5,000 for the family’s immediate living expenses, and $3,000 for counseling support for family members.

“Any amount—$5, $50, or $500—eases the family’s burden. Share this campaign in your networks so others can give. And please, keep Ola’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

“Ola drove countless neighbors home safely; it’s our turn to bring his family safely through their darkest hour. Thank you for standing with the Bolajis and honoring a man whose quiet strength never faltered,” the statement added.