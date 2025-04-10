Stop polluting waters with ritual practices – Soludo warns native doctors 

Governor Charles Soludo

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has issued a warning against the pollution of streams and rivers by native doctors engaging in ritual practices in the state.

Soludo gave the warning while addressing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) faithful in Awka on Thursday.

He urged residents to support the state government’s efforts to rescue, reclaim, and rid the state of criminal activities.

“Stop contaminating our rivers and streams with ritual practices in the name of ‘Odinani’ (tradition). Many people rely on that water for drinking, cooking, and other household needs.

“If you must perform rituals, use a container—like a bucket—fill it with water, and carry out your practices there.

“Do not pollute public water sources. Polluted water can make people sick, and we do not want that for our communities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ongoing crackdowns on criminal native doctors in the state, had sparked outcry from some who viewed the arrests as an attack on traditional religious practitioners.

The governor clarified that he is not targeting traditional worshipers but criminal native doctors who had been defrauding people.

Soludo condemned the rising number of deceptive native doctors in the state, who lured young people with false promises of instant wealth.

He warned youths in the state not to fall for the tricks of the fraudulent individuals.

According to him, no native doctor has the power to make anyone a millionaire without hard work.

“Go to Indonesia, majority of people on death row for drug related offenses are from Anambra.

“These native doctors will deceive you that they will prepare an ‘invisible’ charm that will make it impossible for scanners at airports to detect trafficked drugs.

“These young people believe them and today, many of our people are languishing in jails across the world.

“We must take action to rescue our future by focusing on raising our children with strong values of hard work, determination and discipline,” he said.