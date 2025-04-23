Stock market gains N342bn on increased buying interest

The Nigerian stock market extended its positive trend, appreciating by N342 billion amid increased buying interest.

Market capitalisation rose by N342 billion or 0.52 per cent to close at N66.159 trillion, compared with N65.817 trillion on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) also climbed by 544.06 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 105,283.67 from 104,739.61

The uptrend was driven by strong buying interest in medium and large cap stocks such as Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Universal Insurance Plc.

Meanwhile, the market breadth closed positive with 34 gainers and 17 losers.

On the gainers’ chart, ABC Transport rose by 9.86 per cent to close at N1.56 while VFD Group grew by 9.62 per cent to close at N17.10 per share.

Learn Africa soared by 9.54 per cent, closing at N3.56 and Regalins increased by 9.43 per cent to close at 58k per share.

Similarly, Africa Prudential gained by 8.63 per cent to close at N15.10 per share.

On the losers’ chart, Tripple G dropped at 10 per cent to close at N1.98 while MRS declined at 9.95 per cent, closing at N157.50 per share.

ABBEY Mortgage Bank lost by 9.94 per cent to close at N8.79 and John Holt fell by 9.68 per cent to close at N7 per share.

Austin Laz and Company Plc dropped by 9.57 per cent, to close at N1.89 per share.

A total of 744.802 million shares worth N18.284 billion were traded across 11,226 transactions.

This is compared to 353.28 million shares worth N7.195 billion that was exchanged in 13,734 transactions.

Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 388.76 million worth N7.754 billion.

GTCO followed with 47.002 million valued at N2.863 billion while Universal Insurance transacted 41.915 million shares worth N20.973 million.

Access Corporation sold 30.549 million valued at N705.58 million and Tantalizer transacted 22.945 million shares worth N52.835 million. (NAN)