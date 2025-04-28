Stella Okotete hails Oborevwori’s defection to APC

Oborevwori

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Executive Director (Business Development), NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete has expressed excitement at the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In welcoming Governor Oborevwori and several prominent PDP leaders, including former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, into the governing party, Okotete, a former APC National Woman Leader, said this development will not only strengthen the party but also enhance its chances of achieving greater success in the coming years, particularly in the South-South geopolitical zone and beyond.

In a statement she personally signed, Okotete said: “This momentous decision marks not just a political transition, but a bold affirmation of vision, courage, and commitment to the development of Delta State through inclusive, progressive governance. Your Excellency, your entry into the APC is a powerful testament to our party’s rising influence and capacity to unite all well-meaning leaders under one formidable umbrella of growth and transformation.

“As we welcome the Governor and all the PDP members in Delta state into our fold, I call on every APC member—leaders, stakeholders, and grassroots supporters alike—to embrace this new era with open arms and renewed purpose. Let us put aside all divisive tendencies and prioritize loyalty to the party, unity of purpose, and service-driven governance.

“Our collective strength lies in our unity. And today, with Delta State now firmly aligned with the centre, we stand at the threshold of greatness. Together, let us consolidate our efforts towards the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, support the leadership of Governor Oborevwori, and ensure the continuous growth and dominance of the APC in every corner of our state.

“A progressive Delta is not a dream—it is our present reality. Let us build it, protect it, and be proud of it”.

Vice President Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, are set to receive Oborevwori and other defectors in Asaba on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Recall that several APC leaders including Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo SAN, Delta APC Founding Leader, Olorogun Otega Emerhor; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe; Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Sen. Joel Onowakpo-Thomas; his Delta Central counterpart, Sen. Ede Dafinone have all welcomed the defection of the governor to the party.