Defection: Delta’s alignment with APC will open up more opportunities — Commissioner Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said that the state’s alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) following recent defections will create broader opportunities for development and federal collaboration.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with News Central, Aniagwu also commented on the recent defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and several Delta PDP leaders to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that political alignment with the presidency significantly increases a state’s access to federal influence and resources.

“The moment you are on the same platform with the president everywhere in the world, even in the United States, there is a tendency that you are going to have more opportunity to meet with the president and meet with the presidency, connect with those at the centre,” Aniagwu said.

He further noted that federal appointments, including ministerial and board positions, are often reserved for members of the ruling party, limiting opportunities for opposition-led states.

“When ministers were being appointed, of course, you know how they were appointed. They are largely from members of the same political party. When different boards are being constituted, they are usually constituted from members of the same political party,” he stated.

Aniagwu added that states not present at the “table” where federal resources are allocated are less likely to benefit.

“So when you are not in that environment, that table where some of those federal resources are being distributed, whether you like it or not, there is the tendency that you are not going to benefit as much as those who are on the same platform, more or less seen as brothers, politically speaking,” he said.

Highlighting Delta’s economic significance, he said the state is keen on federal alignment due to its substantial contribution to national revenue.

“We are interested in that. Because today, Delta contributes much more than any other state to the federal purse,” he noted.

“And I know you understand why that is so, being the number one oil-producing state in our country.”

Aniagwu also warned against potential judicial disruptions, referencing the 2020 Bayelsa case where the Supreme Court overturned the election of David Lyon just hours before his inauguration.

“You also recall what happened even in Bayelsa, sometimes about six years ago, when David Lyon won the election, but because of what was seen as a comma in the names of the deputy, just less than few hours to the inauguration, the supreme court made his pronouncement and that was what paved way for Governor Duoye Diri to become the governor of Bayelsa,” he said.

“You do know that today he’s described as the miracle governor. We don’t want such kind of miracle to happen in Delta.”

Governor Oborevwori defected to the APC on April 23, along with other PDP leaders in Delta. On Sunday, Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo confirmed that the state’s APC structure is now under Oborevwori’s control.