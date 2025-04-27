Staff of defunct Edo College of education appeal to Okpebholo over emoluments

Gov Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Staff members of the defunct Edo State-owned College of Education, Ekiadolor, have sent an urgent appeal to Governor Monday Okpebholo, urging him to intervene and ensure they receive their rightful entitlements.

The staff lamented that some of them have passed away while awaiting what they say is their legitimate compensation and benefits.

They accuse the previous administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of labeling them as agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when they went on strike to demand better welfare after the institution was closed in 2016 for reforms. The school’s structure was eventually donated for the establishment of a new Federal College of Education in Ekiadolor.

Under the Obaseki administration, the college was restructured into a multi-campus institution, with campuses in Abudu (Edo South), Igueben (Edo Central), and Afuze (Edo North). However, none of these campuses were operational by the end of the administration’s tenure.

In a letter signed by Dr. F. O. Eduwen, Mr. D. E. Ogumola, Richard Amayo, Humble Eweka, and Mr. Benson Ikenria, the staff congratulated Governor Okpebholo on his recent victory at the election tribunal. They also praised his commitment to restoring public confidence in education, his employment of civil servants instead of contractors, and his approval of a one billion naira monthly allocation to clear pensioners’ arrears from 2012.

The letter reads: “Sir, while sharing in the euphoria of your victory in the election and at the tribunal, we wish to appeal to you to address the issue of the abandonment of the staff and pensioners of the defunct College of Education, Ekiadolor, particularly in relation to the payment of our benefits.”

“The administration of Mr. Godwin Obaseki handed the college over to the Federal Government and excluded the staff and pensioners. We were last paid in September 2019.”

“We are aware that this Monday Okpebholo’s administration is on a rescue mission, correcting the deliberate misdeeds of the Obaseki administration, and we trust that you will resolve our issue as well.”

The staff also pointed out that the Obaseki administration had punished them for their strike, claiming it was politically motivated by the APC. As a result, the college was closed without compensation. Despite the recent approval of 1 billion naira to pay pensioners’ arrears, the staff’s fate remains uncertain, with many members falling ill and unable to care for themselves. They are calling on the current government to come to their aid.