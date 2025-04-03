Sports powerful tool for development, economic growth – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described sports as a powerful tool for youth development and economic growth of a nation.

Tinubu said this while declaring open the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival holding in Uyo on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sports festival is organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in commemoration of its 25 anniversary.

The President, represented by the Chairman, National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, said the NDDC has reinforced its commitment to harnessing sports as a vehicle for empowerment and sustainable development.

“I commend the NDDC for their foresight in supporting this event.

“Sports is not just about competition, they are powerful tool for youth development, community engagement and economic growth.

“By investing in event of this magnitude, NDDC has reinforced its commitment to harness sports as a vehicle for empowerment, sustainable development and indeed deepening security within the region,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu, who commended the interventionist agency, said the development aligns with the Federal Government’s ongoing reforms for the sports sector.

The President applauded the Akwa Ibom Government for hosting the festival, saying the state has proven itself as a sports destination for international competition, especially football.

In his remarks, the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, said that the region was not only vested with natural resources, but human potentials for the development of the nation.

Momoh said that the festival has proven that the NDDC is not just known for infrastructure development alone but also in sports.

He said sports teaches all values that are fundamental to building a prosperous society and tasked the athletes to see the festival as an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“Today, we are here for sports activities which is an indication that NDDC is not only known for infrastructure development but also in the area of sports.

“This ocassion, of course is not another jamboree but it is a testament to the power of sports for regional development, promoting unity and drive econmic empowerment across our great nation.

“The Niger Delta region is vested in abundant talents not only in natural resources but in human potential.

“Today, as we gathered to witness and celebrate the delegation like this, we are reminded that sports are more than just competition.

“it is a vehicle for national development, through discipline, perseverance and teamwork,” Momoh said.

The Minister added that the festival was not all about winning of medals, it is about building a healthier population among the young people.

In a goodwill message, Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom urged the athletes to be disciplined, and exhibit spirit of sportsmanship throughout the festival.

Eno tasked Akwa Ibom contingents to showcase their talents and win medals for the state, saying that the state did not just host the festival, but hosted to win.

Earlier, the Chairman, Main Organising Committee, Alabo Iyaye, said the intervention in sports by NDDC was drawn from the fact that sports transform human lives, the society and the economy.

NAN reports that the opening ceremony was characterised by a cultural display by the nine states of the Niger Delta region and a match passed by the athletes.

About 3, 000 athletes across the region will be competing in 17 sporting events taking place in six centres during the festival.