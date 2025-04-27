Soludo takes anti-drug campaign to Anambra cattle market

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has extended its anti-drug abuse campaign to the Amansea Cattle Market in Awka North Local Government Area, as part of efforts to combat substance abuse and addiction among residents and traders.

The sensitization exercise, organized in partnership with cattle dealers, was themed “Operation Stop Drug Abuse and Addiction”. It focused on raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse while encouraging youths to channel their energy into productive activities.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, described the cattle market community as a strategic partner in the Soludo administration’s development agenda and urged members to shun drugs in order to secure a better future.

Mefor warned that drug abuse often leads to financial losses, poor decision-making, and mental health disorders such as schizophrenia. He assured the youths of the government’s commitment to their welfare and offered support for the rehabilitation of individuals suffering from drug dependency.

He said, “The state government decided to start this programme at Amansea Cattle Market because it cares about the youths here and across Anambra State. Just as we are here today, we will also visit markets, churches, mosques, and other public places.

“We want to ensure that no one can claim ignorance. If you are wise and ready to change, Soludo’s government will support you.”

Mefor highlighted various initiatives under the Soludo administration, including the One-Youth-Two-Skills programme and free education schemes, all aimed at youth empowerment. He encouraged participants to take advantage of these opportunities.

The Commissioner also promised to liaise with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to seek Governor Soludo’s intervention on relocating the cattle market to a permanent site, while urging traders to continue to be good citizens.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Amansea Cattle Market, Alhaji Bello Magari, acknowledged the growing problem of drug abuse across the country and said the campaign was necessary to sanitize the market environment.

While pledging the traders’ continued support for Governor Soludo’s development efforts, Alhaji Bello appealed to the government to expedite the relocation process to a permanent site.

“We need a place where our customers can drive in and out conveniently to buy goods. The land given to us is far from the roadside, and although the government promised to construct access roads and develop the site into a standard cattle market, nothing has been done yet — not even land approval,” he said.