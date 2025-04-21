SOL-AD Ibas must know his limits

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

We view with consternation the alarming measures that retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Sole Administrator, SOL-AD, of Rivers State, has been taking instead of focusing on his primary job of securing the state while the controversial state of emergency imposed by President Bola Tinubu lasts.

Ibas ignored the orders of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, removed the elected 23 Local Government Chairmen and replaced them with Administrators. He replaced the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retired) with Dr Michael Odey.

He took political control of the LGAs, a major bone of contention between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the camp of Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike. Many see the SOL-AD as doing a political hatchet job for the Wike side rather than focusing on his core mandate without bias.

SOL-AD Ibas had also tackled the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, demanding the “refund” of the N300 million Governor Fubara donated to enable them hold their annual general conference in Port Harcourt. The NBA, a major opposer of the state of emergency, decided to move the conference to Enugu in protest against the removal of an elected government in Rivers State.

In our view, the Constitution never gave the President any right to remove an elected government. Only the State House of Assembly can do that under Sections 188 and 189. The action that President Bola Tinubu took on March 18, 2025 (which had also happened under the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo) was a mere reflex action borrowed from the military era and used to subvert the Constitution.

Ibas is hereby advised that he has no power whatsoever to question the actions of the Governor who holds the constitutional mandate of the Rivers people. Only the State House of Assembly has those powers. And since the House is absent, Ibas must report strictly to the 21-member House of Representatives supervisory Committee appointed by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas as demanded by the Constitution.

Ibas is a mere hand-pick. He should refrain from any action capable of leading to upheavals. He must focus on maintaining the peace and security of Rivers State until the elected government returns. Governor Fubara, his Deputy and the Rivers House of Assembly must be restored to office now!

Bring back democracy in Rivers State!