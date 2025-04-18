SMBLF urges Nigerians to defend themselves amid growing insecurity

Nigerian police on duty.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has issued a strong call for Nigerians to rise up and defend their lives and territories in the wake of ongoing attacks by suspected Fulani militias across various parts of the country. In a passionate statement, the forum condemned the recent massacres in Plateau and Benue states and declared that the time for mourning has passed—action is now necessary.

The forum, which comprises influential groups such as Afenifere, the Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), described the violence as “a coordinated and unrelenting genocidal massacre” aimed at wiping out communities across Nigeria. They pointed specifically to the killing of at least 50 Irigwe ethnic citizens in Plateau State, following similar attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area that claimed over 80 lives.

The statement emphasized that these killings, often mislabeled as “farmers/herders clashes,” were, in fact, part of a deliberate campaign of terror designed to expand territorial control and displace indigenous populations. SMBLF noted that the killings have become so frequent that Nigerian officials now only engage in “comparative statistical analysis” rather than taking effective action.

SMBLF further criticized the federal government for its inaction, stating that despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for security agencies to pursue the perpetrators, the violence continued unabated. The forum also expressed concern over the recent threats issued by a group known as the “Coalition of Registered Fulani Organizations” in Plateau, demanding the removal of military commanders—a demand that went unheeded by the government.

“The Nigerian state has effectively surrendered its sovereignty to the lawless militias,” the statement read. “The security forces, once respected internationally, are overstretched and unable to protect citizens. Meanwhile, proposals for a state police force and other reforms have been rejected.”

In response to these failures, SMBLF urged immediate legislative action in support of state policing and the end of open grazing, which they believe has exacerbated the violence. They also called on governors to establish local security measures capable of combating terrorism.

The forum concluded by urging Nigerians to stop mourning and instead take decisive action. “Organize according to your cultural and indigenous ways of community defense,” they urged, adding that all acts of self-defense are lawful in the face of the state’s failure to protect citizens.

“Enough is enough,” the statement concluded. “Together, we will resist. Together, we will defend. Together, we will survive.”