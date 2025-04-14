Smarter resource allocation for cybersecurity investments

By Benjamin Okolie, technology expert and consultant in Africa at Kaspersky

As Nigeria’s digital economy grows, so does the complexity of the cyber threat landscape. According to Kaspersky’s IT Security Economics Report 2024, large enterprises globally manage an average of 15 security solutions, with 23 IT security specialists overseeing operations – a scale that many businesses in Nigeria must keep in mind when making investment decisions. Yet, with limited budgets and competing strategic priorities, local businesses face critical decisions regarding cybersecurity investment and resource allocation.

Effective cybersecurity spending involves understanding where resources deliver the most impact. Too often, businesses mistakenly equate higher cybersecurity spending with better protection. In practical terms, the reality is quite different. It is less about how much you spend and more about allocating resources strategically.

SMEs in Nigeria, particularly in sectors like fintech, digital commerce, and financial services, are at the forefront of digital transformation, making them attractive targets for cybercriminals. Despite this heightened vulnerability, these smaller businesses often allocate cybersecurity resources reactively, typically after an incident has occurred. Instead, they need to focus investments on proactive threat detection, regular employee training, and securing critical digital assets.

Larger businesses grapple with scale and complexity in their cybersecurity approach too. These organisations often operate extensive IT infrastructures, manage numerous endpoints, and handle vast amounts of sensitive data. For them, resource allocation should prioritise comprehensive visibility of all infrastructure assets, automation of threat detection, and swift response capabilities. Strategic adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions, such as Kaspersky Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and services similar to Managed Detection and Response (MDR), can provide the necessary scale and agility for comprehensive cyber defences.

Managing risk

Even given how rapidly technology is evolving, one constant remains: the human factor cannot be overlooked. Research consistently shows human error remains one of the largest cybersecurity risks, regardless of business size. Regular training and cybersecurity awareness programmes significantly mitigate risks associated with phishing attacks, compromised credentials, and inadvertent exposure of sensitive data. At the same time, IT specialists need to stay informed about the cyber risks specific to a company’s industry, geography, and attack surface, where specialised resources such as Securelist.com and the Kaspersky Threat Intelligence portal can help.

Another key consideration for businesses of all sizes is adhering to local and international data protection standards. With regulations such as the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) becoming more strictly enforced, resources need to be allocated to solutions that encompass compliance initiatives, data encryption, and access control mechanisms. Compliance extends beyond only avoiding penalties. It also positions an organisation to build customer trust.

Ultimately, the most effective cybersecurity strategy for local businesses involves targeted investment based on a clear assessment of risks and vulnerabilities. Performing regular cybersecurity audits and risk assessments can inform businesses precisely where their weaknesses lie, allowing resources to be allocated directly toward closing those gaps.

Staying agile

Given the rapid evolution of threats, businesses have to maintain agility in their cybersecurity approaches. Investment in scalable and adaptable security infrastructure that evolves alongside the business environment ensures resources remain effectively utilised.

Cybersecurity resource allocation should be proactive, strategically aligned with business priorities, and focused on addressing the highest risk areas first. By embracing intelligence-driven security, investing in employee awareness, and prioritising compliance, businesses in Nigeria can build resilience against cyber threats, securing their digital futures in an increasingly challenging environment.