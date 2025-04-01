Smallholder farmers need technology-driven solutions — Ohuruogu

FILE IMAGE

By Jimoh Babatunde

Despite agriculture being Nigeria’s economic backbone, 63% of the country’s population is said to live in multidimensional poverty, with most in rural areas relying on low-productivity, subsistence farming.

Available statistics show that only 16 percent of smallholder farmers have access to mechanized equipment because of high costs, limited financing, and weak supply chains.

To change the narrative and contribute its quota to the nation’s food security, TracTrac Mechanization Services Limited, a Nigerian agricultural mechanization service provider is transforming farming for smallholder farmers in Nigeria by bridging the gap between farmers and modern mechanisation.

Godson Ohuruogu, the Chief Executive Officer of TracTrac CEO of TracTrac Mechanization Services, said they are set to provide smallholder farmers with the tools, knowledge, and financial solutions they need to succeed in a modern agricultural landscape.

He said through its technology-driven solutions, financial accessibility, and strategic partnerships, TracTrac is enhancing farm productivity, promoting economic growth, and driving sustainable agricultural development.

He said that the organization is deploying tractors and mechanisation services to over 135,000 farmers this year, increasing efficiency, productivity, and access to sustainable farming solutions while supporting over 3,900 young MSPs.

According to him, by leveraging technology, strategic partnerships, and policy advocacy, TracTrac is not just delivering mechanization services but also building a resilient ecosystem that empowers farmers for future generations.

“Our mission at TracTrac is to provide smallholder farmers with the tools, knowledge, and financial solutions they need to succeed in a modern agricultural landscape. By leveraging technology, strategic partnerships, and policy advocacy, we are not just delivering mechanization services but building a resilient ecosystem that empowers farmers for future generations.

“We use our IoT-enabled TracTrac-Plus platform to empower smallholder farmers with seamless access to mechanization services, agronomic insights, and financial tools tailored to their needs.”

