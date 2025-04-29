Slymshady becomes first Hypeman to shut down a stadium

By Nnasom David

History was made in Anambra State as renowned hypeman, Slymshady, became the first in his craft to successfully shut down a stadium with a solo headlined event, drawing a crowd of over 20,000 people.

The event, Slymshady Invasion X UnboxedParty Stadium Edition, held in Awka Stadium, defied industry norms by selling out without any announced music artists or celebrity guests. Attendees came solely for Slymshady’s unmatched energy and connection to the people—a testament to the hypeman’s influence and grassroots appeal.

Originally priced at ₦3,000 online, tickets surged to ₦5,000 at the gate due to overwhelming demand, with attendees still flocking in droves. The energy inside the venue was electric, with a unified crowd waving, cheering, and dancing through the night.

Notably, top government officials, including the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, were present, underlining the event’s cultural and political significance. In a historic gesture, the Anambra State Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Entertainment presented Slymshady with a Sold Out Plaque, recognizing the monumental achievement.

“This night was not just about entertainment,” one attendee said. “It was about unity, pride, and showing the world what Anambra is capable of.”

Slymshady’s achievement marks a new era for the entertainment scene in Nigeria, proving that genuine connection with audiences can be just as powerful—if not more—than celebrity lineups.

The event is already being hailed as a movement, not just a concert, signalling the rise of a new wave of live experiences built on authenticity, community, and pure vibes.

And for Slymshady, it’s only the beginning.