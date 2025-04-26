Slot on the cusp of history, by Patrick Omorodion

Patrick Omorodion

The Bible tells us how Moses led the Israelites out of bondage in Egypt. He was leading them to the land which God had promised them. The journey took 40 years we were told. Jist when they were at the threshold of entering the Promised Land, which was flowing with milk and honey, God took Moses to Mount Nebo, in present day Jordan, about 26km from the Dead Sea to show him the land.

Moses saw the Promised Land but he never got there.

Unlike Moses, Arne Slot has led the Reds, Liverpool now for only a season that will end next month after 38 matches in the Premier League.

Today’s Week 34 game against Tottenham Hotspurs is like Mount Nebo to Slot from where he is seeing the Promised Land, which to him is the EPL trophy which could be Liverpool’s if they avoid a loss on their reverred ground of Anfield.

The Dutchman is on the cusp of history if he gets the minimum from today’s encounter, a draw against a tottering Tottenham who could as well delay the celebration for another couple of days.

At the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era at Liverpool, many of their fans were worried how the club could get another Manager who could continue from where he left, keeping the club among the best four in the Premier League every season.

If Slot leads Liverpool to a draw or win today, his name will go into the history books for different achievements. He will become the fourth Manager in Liverpool’s history to win the title in their first season in the English top flight.

The first Liverpool manager to achieve the feat was Matt McQueen in the 1922-23 season, followed by Joe Fagan, 1983-84 and then Kenny Dalglish in 1985-86.

Next he will join the exclusive club of coaches in the Premiership era who won the title in their first year in English football by being the fifth member.

Before now, members of the exclusive club of which the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger can’t count themselves members are Jose Mourinho – 2004-2005, Carlo Ancelotti – 2009-2010, Manuel Pellegrini – 2013-2014 and Antonio Conte – 2016-2017.

Surprisingly too, three of these coaches achieved the feat with Chelsea under their former owner, Russian billionaire, Roman Abrahamovic.

Mourinh became the first to achieve the feat and set a record then with 95 points at Chelsea.

After Mourinho left Chelsea, other coaches, Avram Grant, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Guus Hiddink came but were unable to sustain the tempo.

Five seasons after Mourinho, another achiever came, Carlo Ancelotti, surprisingly with Chelsea again in the 2009 – 2010 season.

The Italian wiped off the tears of the Grant, Scolari and Hiddink era as he turned Chelsea into an impregnable side that brought different kinds of records – including the most goals scored in a season (103) and best goal difference in a season (+71).

In the 2013 -2014 season Manuel Pellegrini, broke the Chelsea chain to lead Manchester City to their first Premier League title in his second season at the helm.

Chelsea were back with another wonder coach Antonio Conte, the second Italian to achieve it in the 2016 – 2017 season, while also taking the Blues to the FA Cup final, where they lost to Arsenal.

Another record Slot may be setting today if he overcomes Tottenham is becoming the first ever Dutch Manager to win the Premier league while his captain, Virgil Van Dijk will become the first ever Dutch captain to win the Premier league. Slot has other achievements to his credit in so short a time in England.

These include being the first coach in Liverpool’s 132-year history to have won his first 11 out of 12 matches. He is also the first Premier League manager to win first six away games and the quickest Premier League manager to reach 15 wins in all competitions.

Slot’s first major coaching job with a big club in Europe was just four seasons ago with Feyenoord where he had three successful seasons

In his first season he took Feyenoord to the final in the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League, led them to the league title in 2022/23 and the Dutch cup in 2023/24.

Another feat which Slot is pursuing today is the chance to claim a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown with Manchester United. For Liverpool who have led the league since matchday 10 when they displced Arsenal at the top, it’s been a long time since the last time Klopp led them to clinch it in the 2019-2020 season.

That time Liverpoolians couldn’t watch their team lift the trophy because it was during the Covid-19 pandemic when fans were not allowed into the stadium. That joy which they missed then is what Slot is looking forward to give them because sealing the league at Anfield seems much more fitting for the faithful fans.

It was funny seeing one die-hard Arsenal fan posting that Liverpool will lose all their outstanding five matches and remain stuck on 79 points while Arsenal will win all their four and equall Liverpool on 79 points and may be go ahead to win on goals difference.

He didn’t consider that Liverpool equally lead Arsenal by 10 goals difference, 44 to 34. To assume that Liverpool will lose five striaght matches and not score a single goal for Arsenal to win the league is wishful thinking.

This Promised Land that Slot is already seeing cannot be stopped by a tottering Tottenham that are stuck on 16thposition. I doubt it very much. And it is more news worthy that the biggest club Slot has handled before coming to England is Feyenoord, in the Dutch League, the Eredivisie that is not rated among Europe’s top five,