Sir Tony Ezenna: Enduring light of integrity and enterprise                                                            

By Fr George Adimike

The challenge of combining integrity and enterprise can feel overwhelming, much like the autumn season.

While both the ethos of integrity and pathos of enterprise appeal to people in different ways, integrity is often experienced as a scarce quality among the elite and privileged classes.

Many enterprising souls are integrity-deficient, reflecting a society that has subverted good values and normalised morally decadent principles and practices.

This dearth of integrity enables enterprises to flourish at the expense of justice to the poor, social harmony and good public order. Each sector has its share of failed elites who complicate societal issues while pursuing material progress.

Conversely, the high demands of integrity, which require personal commitment and discipline, often discourage many individuals. Embracing integrity involves creating a balance between responsibility and freedom―conscious erection of the Statue of responsibility and Statue of liberty―within oneself through hard work, self-discipline, innovation, creativity, leadership, and perseverance.

Fortunately, Sir Dr Tony Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ezenna, OFR, a Papal Knight of St. Sylvester, is one of the few who successfully combines integrity and enterprise.

Irrespective of challenges, Sir Ezenna uses his business acumen and philanthropy to foster a just, free, and responsible society. Through generous support and sponsorship of projects for the common good, he sows seeds of transformation to turn an oasis of love into streams of improved living for many families, thereby creating a sanctuary of hope. His decades of inspiring journey reflect a narrative of grace, where as a gentle giant he uses every resource to grow vital minerals for human flourishing and to cultivate the well-being of society. Through unwavering resolve, he intertwines grace and responsibility, creating a legacy marked by light and grace. His life serves as an exemplary narrative of integrity, magnanimity, humility, and enterprise—a life dedicated to both God and humanity, radiating quiet strength, profound wisdom, and sincere goodness.

With a compelling quest for knowledge, a disciplined lifestyle, unwavering faith, and absolute trust in divine providence, this gentle giant ascends to new heights of success, breaking barriers and shifting frontiers in both entrepreneurship and integrity. Ever rigorous in his leadership and personal life, he is all but ruthless, striving to bring out the best in himself and his collaborators without compromising anyone’s dignity.

Chief Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa) leaves no stone unturned in his race to excellence.

He acknowledges divine providence without neglecting the human efforts necessary for success―he neither stretches grace nor adores hard work. The conviction that nothing given to God is ever wasted inspires him to engage daily in building a better society. Since our choices shape our existence, his noble aspirations guide him toward choices that unlock the potential in others. He embraces his life as a project dedicated to the entrepreneurial possibilities that can enhance the well-being of many families and individuals, maintaining integrity as his guiding principle and refusing to entertain inactivity or waste his talents.

A great advocate for a better society, Sir Ezenna confronts the harsh realities of our land, which often appear irredeemable, with commitment, determination and poise. He strives for a new Nigeria that stretches the old, corrupt, oppressive and dysfunctional order. Through stewardship, entrepreneurship, and the deployment of social capital, he taps into reserved, latent energies to ignite the embers of development beneath the ashes of societal decay. He recognizes that without God and a solid moral foundation, humanity risks orchestrating its own destruction. By placing God and His wisdom in their rightful position, he works diligently to harness divine grace and wisdom for constructive purposes.

Living a life of integrity in 21st-century Nigeria demands a considerable measure of conviction and nerve. Without these virtues, one may succumb to the temptations of corruption and immoral pursuits. Remaining a true gentleman these years confirms the pivotal place of discipline in his life. A faith-informed discipline helps one stay committed to goodness, regardless of the challenges faced. Experience teaches that awareness of the devil’s deceitful tactics and resisting his allure is crucial to avoiding victimisation. The devil often seduces us with counterfeit desires, distracting us from our true aspirations. His inspiring journey fuels his determination not to contribute to the ongoing societal destruction led by the powerful. He recognizes that many privileged individuals have diminished ideals, corrupt notions of human aspirations, and decadent ideas of human flourishing. As such, they submit to the enslavement of unbridled power, an untamed quest for material possessions and excessive self-indulgence and pleasure. He seduces us with power and its contingents, with cheap pleasure.

Chief Ezenna commits his life to promoting integrity and goodness in public life and deploying each person’s grace and talent to good use for the good of humanity. His worship of God and promotion of the common good, business and investment, faith and family life, leisure, friendship and community engagement are rooted in promoting the dual motor of his world vision: integrity and entrepreneurship. He generously deploys his resources to promote integrity in society through the Church, charitable organizations, impactful initiatives, community efforts, and sponsorship of various programs. Ijele empowers thousands of individuals and families through business opportunities, employment, wealth creation, and investments in social and capital projects. In doing so, he embodies both the worship of God and the welfare of humanity. Over the decades, Chief Ezenna has not only committed himself to these principles but has also become a shining light that illuminates the world with these virtues. As he celebrates his birthday, this tribute is dedicated to honoring him, alongside countless friends, fans, and family, wishing him a blessed and joyful birthday.

Keep living, Sir Tony Ezenna; the Lord is your strength.

Fr George Adimike

[email protected]