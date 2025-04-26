Shootings, pandemonium as gunmen disrupt pro-Wike rally in Bayelsa 

By Emem Idio, pm

There was pandemonium on Saturday at the rally ground of NEW Associates, a pro-Wike political in Bayelsa State, as gunmen suspected to be political thugs shot sporadically at the crowd and disrupted the programme.

The gunshots caused pandemonium as the crowd dispersed and scampered for their safety. Although there were no casualties but it was confirmed that some persons sustained gunshot injuries.

at the Church of God Mission Camp at Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The rally organised by the supporters of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in appreciation of President Bola Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state into positions in government, was also aimed at declaring support for Wike, who is the grand patron of the group.

It could be recalled that the rally earlier fixed for April 12 was shifted to April 26, after supporters of Governor Douye Diri also fixed their rally at the earlier date and venue. Though both groups also shifted their rallies.

The supporters of NEW Associates who had thronged the Church of God Mission Camp arena, venue of the rally, as early as 8 am, were already seated when the gunmen began shooting sporadically from the nearby bush.

The supporters, however, ran for their lives while the combined security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and DSS engaged the hoodlums to retreat.

They also combed the surrounding bushes to forestall any further attacks.

Speaking shortly after the incident, the Secretary of NEW Associates and former spokesman of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, accused the state government of trying to scatter their peaceful rally, vowing to continue with the rally.

He said the put up the peaceful rally to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state in positions of responsibility in his government, wondering why somebody should feel threatened with a peaceful rally.

He said: “How will somebody go after law-abiding citizens of Nigeria, particularly Ijaw youths, who have gathered to associate politically, we are not here to cause any trouble, we are here to express our support, solidarity to the President and Commander-in-Chief.”

Also, the immediate past Commissioner of Health in Bayelsa State, Dr Pabara Igwele, said the rally is a peaceful one, that anybody trying to cause panic is doing so for political reason.

He vowed to continue with the rally despite the earlier disruption by hoodlums.

The rally however, went on as Wike supporters regrouped after the shooting incidents and commenced the rally.